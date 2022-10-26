Three people killed, 12 injured in accident in Nepal: Police
At least three people, all belonging to the same family, were killed and twelve others were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off a hilly road and fell down in a ditch in Western Nepal on Wednesday, police said.The accident happened in Rolpa district of Western Nepal when the jeep carrying 15 passengers from Sulichaur to Gajul, both in Rolpa district, fell down in a ditch.
At least three people, all belonging to the same family, were killed and twelve others were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off a hilly road and fell down in a ditch in Western Nepal on Wednesday, police said.
The accident happened in Rolpa district of Western Nepal when the jeep carrying 15 passengers from Sulichaur to Gajul, both in Rolpa district, fell down in a ditch. “The jeep fell some 100 metres down the hilly road. Those killed in the accident belong to a single family,” a senior police official said. Among those who sustained injuries the condition of seven people is said to be critical. The injured passengers have been admitted to Medical College Kohalpur.
