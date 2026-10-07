DYFI march to Pariyaram Medical College Superintendent’s Office over alleged medical negligence

The protest was organised following allegations raised by the deceased woman's family, who claimed that lapses in treatment and a lack of timely communication from hospital authorities contributed to the tragedy.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 13:56 IST
DYFI march to Pariyaram Medical College Superintendent’s Office over alleged medical negligence
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers staged a march to the office of the Superintendent of Pariyaram Government Medical College on Wednesday, alleging medical negligence in connection with the death of a woman during a heart surgery at the hospital. The protest was organised following allegations raised by the deceased woman's family, who claimed that lapses in treatment and a lack of timely communication from hospital authorities contributed to the tragedy.

DYFI demanded a transparent investigation into the incident and sought accountability from those responsible, if negligence is proven. Protesters marched to the Superintendent’s office carrying banners and raising slogans, urging the authorities to ensure justice for the family and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Hospital authorities have maintained that the matter will be examined through appropriate procedures, while police are also looking into the complaint filed by the family regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. (ANI)

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