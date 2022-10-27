EKI Energy Services, First Source Energy to form JV to set up climate edtech, finance marketplace

Carbon credits developer EKI Energy on Thursday announced its collaboration with First Source Energy India and its promoters to set up a joint venture as a 'climate edtech' as well as climate 'finance marketplace'.

EKI Energy Services Ltd has joined hands with leading environmental professional firm First Source Energy India Pvt Ltd and its promoter and promoter group to establish a first-of-its kind joint venture that will play a pivotal role in India's climate change industry as the country's first ever climate edtech as well as climate finance marketplace, a statement said.

The joint venture will be named ClimaCool Projects & EduTech Ltd and it will facilitate mobilisation of funds to drive investments for strategic climate interventions like community based projects, sustainability and renewable energy projects amongst others across the globe, it stated.

The joint venture will drive focused educational initiatives and offer specialised courses across a range of climate subjects, including carbon market, carbon accounting, carbon credits, climate finance, renewable energy, electric vehicle, green hydrogen, ESG and net-zero, amongst others, it stated.

The entity will develop projects that will enable rural homes with easy access to basic home needs like cooking solutions, drinking water and lighting solutions that are climate friendly technological advancements, it stated.

These projects will also strengthen the backward integration of carbon credit supply chain with high quality credits with its GHG (Greenhouse Gases) mitigation capabilities, it stated.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services, said in the statement, ''We are delighted to launch our new venture today that will help us to rope the best from the global academia industry to drive the creation of a strong climate talent pool at global level. The venture will also help us to establish carbon finance marketplace to mobilise funds from global markets for investments in strategic climate mitigation projects across the world.'' Anand Gupta, CMD & CEO, First Source Energy India, said in the statement, ''As the climate change movement is propelling the transition to net zero economy faster than ever, we are very excited to have this joint venture with EKI Energy Services Ltd and create a marketplace to drive finance and investments in community based projects, sustainability, renewable energy etc and also to form an edtech platform to serve corporates/professionals/students with courses for training and development in the climate change sector.'' The venture will organise edtech events, workshops and webinars in close consultation with industry leaders and experts to drive focused educational initiatives for professional training and capacity building. The joint venture will provide a platform to aggregate climate dedicated funds from the global market for investments across energy efficient projects.

EKI Energy Services Ltd is an Indore-based carbon credit expert company that has been working in the realm of climate action and offset solutions since the last 14-plus years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)