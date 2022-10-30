Left Menu

Gujarat bridge collapse: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:56 IST
Gujarat bridge collapse: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force on Sunday rushed three teams to Gujarat's Morbi district where at least 60 people were killed after a suspension bridge over a river collapsed.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told PTI that the three teams have been moved from state capital Gandhinagar (two teams) and Vadodara (one team).

He said each of the three teams comprises 30 rescuers and four boats and is led by senior officers.

Another team will be airlifted in some time and it will move via road from Rajkot to the accident site, Karwal said.

Gandhinagar is about 240 kilometres from Morbi, Vadodara is more than 300 kilometres away and Rajkot is about 70 kilometres away.

Officials said a Gujarat State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team closer to Morbi was the first to reach the accident site and the NDRF was mobilised around 7:30 pm.

NDRF rescuers will take around four-five hours to reach the spot, they said.

The NDRF has asked the state government to ensure that its vehicles are given priority clearance on roads so that they can reach the spot as soon as possible.

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6:30 pm. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, according to local officials.

The bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022