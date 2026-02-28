United States Backs Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions with Afghan Taliban
The United States has expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from Afghanistan's Taliban. Tensions have escalated following Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory and retaliatory attacks by the Taliban, resulting in significant losses on both sides. The U.S. labels the Taliban as terrorists.
The United States on Friday endorsed Pakistan's right to self-defense against attacks by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, as tensions between the two nations reached a new high.
Amid ongoing conflict, Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring militants, while Afghanistan counters that Islamabad is avoiding accountability for its own security issues.
Despite these complex dynamics, Washington remains concerned about escalating violence and the loss of life, urging diplomatic dialogue while labeling the Taliban as a terrorist organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
