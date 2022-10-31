Left Menu

Germany: will push for export of grain from Ukraine via sea to continue

Transportation by sea is the most efficient way of exporting grains out of Ukraine but land transport will be continued, the German transport ministry said on Monday. Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:44 IST
Germany: will push for export of grain from Ukraine via sea to continue

Transportation by sea is the most efficient way of exporting grains out of Ukraine but land transport will be continued, the German transport ministry said on Monday.

Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone. "In the end, the route from Ukraine to the North Sea ports is the longest and thus the most expensive and difficult. The short routes are those that are preferred," the German transport ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

A foreign ministry spokesperson added: "There are still difficulties on the land route, even if we of course still try to use such possibilities, but most important is that transport by sea continues to remain possible and we are putting all our efforts into that." The transport ministry spokesperson pointed to an existing European initiative to transport grain by rail but could not speak for a French initiative on land transportation.

Earlier on Monday, the French farming minister said France is working towards allowing Ukraine to export food supplies via land routes rather than by the Black Sea through Poland or Romania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022