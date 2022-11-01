Economic Offenses Wing ordered to investigate Dehradun-based co on money laundering charges

The Economic Offenses Wing has been ordered to investigate a Dehradun-based company Social Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited on alleged money laundering worth Rs 200 crore. The wife of a former Chief Minister of the state was a company director from 2017 to 2020.

Police Headquarters Chief Spokesperson ADG Law and Order V Murgeshan told ANI that on the instructions of the Uttarakhand government, the investigation of the activities of this company has been handed over to the Economic Offenses Wing. The company named Social Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited is accused of legalizing black money by depositing money in RD-FD in the name of thousands of people through fraudulent means.

It is alleged that from 2017 to 2020, more than 200 crores were deposited in the company as FD. (ANI)

