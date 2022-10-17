CM Dhami meets Indian envoys to 7 countries in Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with seven ambassadors of India posted in different nations on Monday at his residence. Various topics were discussed between the Chief Minister and the ambassadors on this occasion, said an official statement. "Cooperation of ambassadors would be taken to promote 'One District Two Products' of the state in different countries. More efforts are needed to make people aware of the local products of Uttarakhand in different countries," CM Dhami said.

"Uttarakhand has many possibilities in the field of tourism, industry and horticulture. The state government is making continuous efforts to promote them", he said. The Chief Minister asked all the ambassadors to inform the officials of the Uttarakhand government about the best practices of the countries in which they are working. The Chief Minister directed the government officials to make complete documentation of the suggestions received in the meetings with ambassadors on various subjects today and tomorrow. He further gave instructions to the officers to make an action plan by implementing these suggestions to make Uttarakhand one of the best states in the country.

"Infrastructure and connectivity are expanding rapidly in the state and if people from different countries want to come to Uttarakhand for information related to various products, tourism, local culture and cultural heritage in the state, then the information should also be given about it. Everyone will be welcomed in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and all possible help will be given," the Chief Minister said. On this occasion, the Indian ambassadors suggested that the products and food of the mountainous region of the state should be promoted. Along with promoting the products of the state, there should be a good system of their manufacturing, branding and packaging. It was suggested in the meeting that the state can be rapidly promoted on the global level in the form of Yoga and Wellness tourism.

Uttarakhand has been the land of Yoga. By taking training from here, people in different countries are training in yoga. More and more people can take training in yoga in the state, it can be arranged well in the state, said the ambassadors at the event. Tanmay Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden, Viraj Singh, Ambassador of India to Tajikistan, Upendra Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India to Panama, Alok Amitabha, Ambassador of India to Brunei, Namgya Khampa, Ambassador of India to Kenya, Ambassador of India to Slovenia, Namrata S. Kumar, Ambassador of India to Algeria, Gaurav Ahluwalia, Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Additional Secretary Nitin Bhadauria were present. (ANI)

