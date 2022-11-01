Left Menu

Tata Motors total sales up 15.5 pc to 78,335 units in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:14 IST
Tata Motors total sales up 15.5 pc to 78,335 units in October
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15.49 per cent rise in total sales at 78,335 units in October 2022.

The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.

Exports of PVs were down 10 per cent at 206 units from 230 units in October 2021.

Electric vehicle sales, including international business, were at 4,277 units as against 1,660 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, while exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022