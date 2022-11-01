Coal India production rises 17 pc in April-October

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said its coal production increased by 17.4 per cent to 351.9 million tonnes (MT) in the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's coal output in the corresponding period of last fiscal was 299.6 MT, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The coal production by the maharatna firm also increased to 52.9 MT last month, over 49.8 MT of coal production in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The public sector enterprise also said its coal offtake during April-October went up to 385.7 MT from 364.4 MT in the year-ago period.

However, in October the offtake dropped to 53.7 MT from 56.5 MT in the same month of last fiscal. The coal major did not give the reason for the drop in offtake.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

CIL will achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production target by 2025-26 as against the earlier timeline of 2023-24 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, coal minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said.

Coal output by CIL in current financial year is expected to be 700 MT and there would be additional output of 200 MT from other sources.

