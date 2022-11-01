EMERGING MARKETS-Shares jump 2% as China surge leads gains across bourses

Emerging market shares were on course for their best day since May on Tuesday as soaring China shares led broad-based gains, while a weaker dollar helped currencies mark a strong start to November following five straight months of declines.

Chinese stocks surged on Tuesday, with the Hong Kong benchmark moving 5.2% away from a 13-year low it hit on Monday after an unverified note circulating on social media sparked rumours that Beijing was planning to relax strict COVID curbs in March 2023. The rebound comes after four straight months of steep declines for Chinese stocks.

"China reopening chatter is quite broad and highly encouraging, although looking at price action, traders are discounting a full snap reopening," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. MSCI's index of emerging market shares was up 2.0%. Turkish and South African bourses rose more than 2% each.

Middle East bourses underperformed following a string of disappointing corporate earnings. All eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy path. A 75 basis point hike, which would be the fourth of that magnitude this year, is more or less priced into a decision due Wednesday, but investors will be looking for commentary on the future pace of hikes as the economy shows signs of weakness.

Ahead of the decision U.S. ISM manufacturing data is awaited, which is seen coming in at the brink that marks a contraction. Against a weaker dollar, MSCI's EM currencies index rose 0.3%.

Aggressive tightening by major central banks has been one of the major factors diverting flows away from risky assets this year as investors worry about a consequent recession. Fears about China's zero-COVID policy dragging growth in the world's second largest economy have also weighed on the EM outlook.

"A 75bp hike is very much the consensus, but there has been growing speculation on some dovish pivot. We doubt the Fed will fuel such speculation tomorrow, which should set the stage for an extension of the dollar recovery," said strategists at ING. A slew of factory activity data in the emerging markets showed the Czech and Turkish manufacturing sectors shrank for the eighth month running in October, while a recovery in Russian activity cooled.

In Brazil, an extension of Monday's rally in stocks following the victory of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential election over the weekend looked likely, as European and U.S. exchange traded funds and listings firmed. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

