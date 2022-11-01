United Airlines pilots vote to reject contract offer
United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking.
The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voting rejected the contract offer and said pilots will immediately begin a series of informational picketing. On Monday, pilots at Delta Air Lines overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization vote.
