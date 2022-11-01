CIL has so far achieved 98 pc of coal production target for FY23: Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said CIL has so far achieved 98 per cent of the coal production target set for this fiscal.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has set a target of 700 million tonnes production for 2022-23. The company accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

Joshi, who who was speaking at the 48th CIL Foundation Day, said the company has so far achieved coal supply target of over 100 per cent in FY23.

The country, he said, is powered by an uninterrupted supply of coal with record-breaking coal production.

''... CIL has shown promising growth and I would commend its leadership for delivering when the country needed them the most. I expect that this year's target will be surpassed substantially,'' Joshi added.

CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal said the commitment of the company to the nation was inspiring and that it would grow stronger by the day.

CIL's production increased 17.4 per cent to 351.9 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-October period of this fiscal.

The company's coal production rose to 52.9 MT in October compared to 49.8 MT of in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

