Voltas posts net loss of Rs 6 cr in Q2; revenue up 4.7 pc to Rs 1,768 cr

Air conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.04 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 on account of provisions made for an overseas project.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 104.29 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 4.7 per cent to Rs 1,768.36 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,689.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

''Profit before and after tax was impacted during the current quarter due to provision made on an Overseas project,'' Voltas said in its earnings statement.

Voltas had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 119.87 crore in the second quarter of FY23. Its expenses on exceptional items were at Rs 106.43 crore.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 1,683.96 crore, up 6.87 per cent from Rs 1,575.70 crore a year ago.

Revenue from ''unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use'' was at Rs 1,047.71 crore as against Rs 1,006.80 crore earlier.

Revenue from ''electro-mechanical projects and services'' was at Rs 554 crore as against Rs 536.48 crore.

The ''engineering products and services'' revenue was at Rs 137.37 crore compared to Rs 115.41 crore earlier.

Shares of Voltas Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 908.95 on BSE, up 3.75 per cent from the previous close.

