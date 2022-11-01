Business brief

Bacardi enters whisky segment * Bacardi, known for its eponymous white-rum brand, has entered the domestic whisky market with a brand in the mid-premium range.

Called Legacy, the whiskey is being bottled at the company's Nasik plant and was piloted in Maharashtra, Telangana and UP, the company said in a statement.

After the commercial launch in these states, the whiskey will be launched in Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Bengal, and Rajasthan in a phased manner, it added.

*** Reliance Retail launches athleisure brand Xlerate * Reliance Retail on Tuesday announced the launch of athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its B2B e-commerce platform AJIO Business.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya will be its brand ambassador.

This online brand offers sporting merchandise and footwear, catering to the requirements of fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey, according to a statement.

Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle at Reliance Retail, said, ''Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles''.

AJIO Business, the new-commerce arm of Reliance Retail partners with retailers and merchants across the country with its portfolio of 5,000-plus fashion and lifestyle brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)