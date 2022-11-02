Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.46 cr seized at Mangalore airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:19 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.46 cr seized at Mangalore airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Custom officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have confiscated 2,870 gm of gold worth Rs 1.46 crore being carried illegally to the country by six passengers who arrived here between October 22 and 31.

All the six passengers who were apprehended by the officials arrived here from Dubai, a Customs release here said on Wednesday.

The passengers had converted gold to paste and powder form and concealed the same in vests, jeans trousers, shoes and inside the rectum.

From October 8 to October 21, Rs 1.59 crore worth gold was seized from five passengers who arrived here from Dubai, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022