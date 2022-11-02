Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-11-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 11:01 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
The Qatar Investment Authority plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG by investing in a share sale alongside the Saudi National Bank, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.
The deal will result in up to a quarter of Credit Suisse's stock being owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
