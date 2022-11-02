Fire breaks out in Mumbai school kitchen; 3 injured

Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a ground-plus-two-floor school building in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, an fire official said.

The 'level 1' (minor) blaze erupted at 5.21 am and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, main valve of the LPG gas cylinder, eatables and clothes in the kitchen of a programme hall on the second floor of the school building, he said. Some portion of the second floor roof collapsed, he said.

''Three persons were reported injured and taken to the Sion Hospital by the public in a private vehicle before the arrival of the fire brigade,'' the official said.

Members of the public doused the blaze by using two fire extinguishers and one small hose line of two motor pumps after cutting off the electric supply, he said. Two fire engines, a jumbo tanker and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

The Sion Hospital's chief medical officer said three persons, aged 26, 38 and 50 years, were injured and undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)