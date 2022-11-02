Delhi CM announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work
The AAP government had also in the past provided financial help to registered construction workers in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Labour Minister Manish Sisodia to provide Rs 5,000 each as financial aid to labourers due to pollution-related ban on construction activities in the city.
With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under the GRAP III.
''Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted,'' Kejriwal tweeted. The AAP government had also in the past provided financial help to registered construction workers in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic.
