GSK lifts 2022 forecast after stronger than expected quarter

GSK on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its third-quarter sales and profit, months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit.

The British drugmaker, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines, reported adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of about 7.83 billion pounds ($9 billion), compared with a company-compiled analyst consensus of 40.1 pence on sales of 7.32 billion pounds.

The company also raised its forecast once again for 2022. ($1 = 0.8696 pounds)

