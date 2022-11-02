Left Menu

Govt extends enforcement date of quality control order for ferrosilicon, ferronickel grades till Jan 23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST
Govt extends enforcement date of quality control order for ferrosilicon, ferronickel grades till Jan 23
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the enforcement date of its Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order for two grades of ferrosilicon and ferronickel by three months till January 2023.

''The Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order dated December 22, 2020, and subsequent order dated April 26, 2022, the date of enforcement of Indian Standards (IS) 1110:1990 ferrosilicon specification and IS 4409:1973 specification for ferronickel is extended further,'' according to a Steel Ministry notification.

The extension is for three months till January 23, 2023, the notification dated November 1, 2022, said.

According to an expert, ferrosilicon is imported from countries like Bhutan, South Africa etc to make CRGO (cold rolled grain oriented steel) and alloy steel, which are used to manufacture transformers, motors, rotors and other electrical items.

The order paves way for the import of these two grades without any duty for another three months, as per the notification.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Manish Sarda, Chairman of Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association (IFAPA) said ferronickel is imported mainly from European countries besides Russia and China to produce stainless steel and alloy steel, which find application in white goods, metros, railways etc.

''We welcome the decision of the government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022