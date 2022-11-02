Left Menu

EvolveBPM, LLC Announces New Corporate Structure

Speaking with Satish Sadasivan Founder CEO of EvolveBPM, the company will now become a subsidiary of the newly established New York-based holding firm Evolve Global.IgniteBPM, a new subsidiary, will be incorporated as part of the holding company and focus on ABM business process outsourcing solutions.With this new structure, Evolve Global will expand its service offerings to provide more customer-centric solutions, enabling its clients to accelerate growth and optimize operational costs.EvolveBPM will continue to focus on the demand generation industry with solutions tailored to lead generation via email, telemarketing, programmatic display, and social media.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST
EvolveBPM, LLC Announces New Corporate Structure
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

EvolveBPM LLC, a New York-based firm specializing in demand generation services, has announced a corporate restructuring initiative that includes the addition of a key executive to their global team. Speaking with Satish Sadasivan – Founder & CEO of EvolveBPM, the company will now become a subsidiary of the newly established New York-based holding firm – Evolve Global.

IgniteBPM, a new subsidiary, will be incorporated as part of the holding company and focus on ABM & business process outsourcing solutions.

With this new structure, Evolve Global will expand its service offerings to provide more customer-centric solutions, enabling its clients to accelerate growth and optimize operational costs.

EvolveBPM will continue to focus on the demand generation industry with solutions tailored to – lead generation via email, telemarketing, programmatic display, and social media. IgniteBPM will focus on two key areas: 1. ABM solutions leveraging their proprietary ABM platform 2. BPO solutions, including multi-channel customer support and back-office processing.

Evolve Global also announced an addition to the senior executive team. Kevin Conlon, based out of New York City, has joined as President & CRO and will report to Satish Sadasivan, Founder & CEO. Kevin will be responsible for sales and customer success for Evolve Global and its subsidiaries. During his career, Kevin has held sales leadership roles with IBM, Accenture, EDS, and HP, to name a few.

Speaking with Kevin, he feels that with this new structure, Evolve Global is now better positioned to support specific client challenges, including new logo acquisition, customer retention, and enterprise-wide cost management. Leveraging a global delivery model with operations centers in the Philippines, Dominican Republic, and India, coupled with proprietary technology and strategic technology partners, he is confident that Evolve Global will drive a higher level of predictable and sustainable outcomes for their clients.

Contact: Satish K. Sadasivan, T: +91-96865 96333 E: satish.k@evolvebpm.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936078/EvolveBPM.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022