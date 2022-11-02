Left Menu

Tagbin-Built Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum in Bengaluru to be inaugurated by CM Bommai

Tagbin, a technology-driven think-tank organisation that develops cutting-edge Phy-gital experiences in the fields of legacy, history, and culture, has designed and built the Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum, a fascinating museum centred on the life of Bhagawan Sri SatyaSai Baba.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:00 IST
New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): Tagbin, a technology-driven think-tank organisation that develops cutting-edge Phy-gital experiences in the fields of legacy, history, and culture, has designed and built the Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum, a fascinating museum centred on the life of Bhagawan Sri Satya Sai Baba. The unveiling of the museum is scheduled for 3rd November 2022,10:30am IST(Thursday) at Brindavan, Sri Sathya Sai Baba Ashram, Kadugodi, Bengaluru.

The company also said that the museum will be opened by Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with the Tagbin team. Tagbin has perpetually presented refreshing approaches to communication, analysis, and production. At the Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum, which was commissioned by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), the company's creative use of digital technology brings alive the life and message of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

By paying attention to the smallest of details, Tagbin in partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Media Centre (the media unit of SSSCT) has ensured that the museum is both informative and interactive. Visitors to the museum will be treated to visual displays depicting various aspects of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life, work and travels. The museum is located within the precincts of the Brindavan Ashram, which is Sri Sathya Sai Baba's ashram in the city of Bengaluru, where he has spent a considerable amount of time blessing his innumerable followers.

The Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum has over 15 exhibits. On display are creative recreations of anecdotes from Sri Sathya Sai Baba's childhood and the experiences of early devotees. One of the exhibits features a touch wall with glimpses from his travelogue and archive images from his Puttaparthi and Bengaluru ashrams. Visitors can also interact with tables that chart the timeline of Baba's entire life. The museum, which would be a nostalgic and sacred reminiscence for followers and devotees of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, will also inform people about the immense social welfare projects undertaken under his guidance.

Among the company's significant creations are the Hologram Statue of Netaji Bose at India Gate, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Digital Jyot in Central Park (New Delhi), and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. On Independence Day, the organization recently made a big digital contribution to the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

