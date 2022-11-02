Left Menu

Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati

Our significant distribution in Assam and the rest of the North East made Guwahati a default location for our currency chest, Ghosh said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST
Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Bank opened its currency chest in Guwahati which will cater to the northeastern region including Assam, an ''important market'' for the private lender.

This is the second currency chest of the bank after Patna.

A statement by the bank said that the currency chest will help cash management for MSME and traders in the North East.

“Assam has been an important market for Bandhan Bank for many years now. The opening of this currency chest is a testament to our commitment to the development of Assam and the North Eastern states of India,'' said C S Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank.

In Assam, Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of around 26 lakh and a network of more than 472 banking outlets.

The bank will open more than 550 new branches across India in the current financial year, out of which 20 will be in Assam.

''We have received the trust and love of more than 26 lakh customers in the state. Our significant distribution in Assam and the rest of the North East made Guwahati a default location for our currency chest,” Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022