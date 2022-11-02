Left Menu

Manali Petrochemicals reports Q2 standalone PAT at Rs 11.71 crore

In spite of the current macro-uncertainty, our robust business model will help us navigate the challenges successfully, MPL chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.The recent clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for the PG expansion project is a significant, much-awaited development.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:19 IST
Manali Petrochemicals reports Q2 standalone PAT at Rs 11.71 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Petrochemical manufacturing firm Manali Petrochemicals Ltd reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 11.71 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company which is a part of the AM International, Singapore, had reported standalone PAT at Rs 119.62 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The standalone revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 267.22 crore, as against Rs 407.80 crore registered during the same period last financial year.

''With the downtrends continuing on global cues, sales and profitability continued to be under pressure during the above period,'' the company said in a statement here.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd MD Ravi said the downtrend in the economy impelled by global events continue to affect the performance, which is being experienced since the last quarter of the previous year.

Though sales volume could be maintained, product prices had been falling on the one hand and the input costs going up on the other, wearing down the margins, he said.

The company board approved proposals for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Singapore, up to USD 35 million in one or more tranches for funding its overseas acquisition plans.

''MPL's performance during the quarter reflects the ongoing volatility at the macroeconomic level. In spite of the current macro-uncertainty, our robust business model will help us navigate the challenges successfully,'' MPL chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

''The recent clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for the PG expansion project is a significant, much-awaited development. Together, these factors will enable us to create continued value for our entire stakeholder value chain,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022