HPCL posts Rs 2,475.7 cr net loss in Q2
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:10 IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported second straight quarterly loss as it held prices of petrol, diesel and LPG despite rising costs.
The company registered a net loss of Rs 2,475.69 crore in July-September, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.
HPCL had posted Rs 1,918.89 crore net profit in the same period a year back.
Revenue was up 30 per cent to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.
