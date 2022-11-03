Left Menu

Honasa Consumer logs profit of Rs 19.86 cr in FY22; revenue up two-fold to Rs 932 cr

Honasa Consumer, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has turned profitable in FY22, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.It has reported a profit of Rs 19.86 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltds revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to Rs 931.75 crore in FY22.This is the highest income in the last four years for the company, which is a house of brands with a digital-first approach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:17 IST
Honasa Consumer logs profit of Rs 19.86 cr in FY22; revenue up two-fold to Rs 932 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Honasa Consumer, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has turned profitable in FY22, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

It has reported a profit of Rs 19.86 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd's revenue from operations jumped over two-fold to Rs 931.75 crore in FY22.

This is the highest income in the last four years for the company, which is a house of brands with a digital-first approach. Its other brands include Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBLUNT and Dr Sheth's.

HCPL had reported a loss of Rs 1,332 crore in FY21. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 459.99 crore.

In FY22, Honasa Consumer's other income came in at Rs 20.68 crore.

Total income also doubled to Rs 952.43 crore, from Rs 472.10 crore in FY21.

When contacted, Honasa Consumer co-founder and CEO Varun Alagh said the growth was driven organically.

''All this growth is driven organically through brand building, innovation, and distribution in Mamaearth and other new brands that the company has been building like The Derma Co,'' he said.

In FY20, the company's revenue from operations was at Rs 109.78 crore, as per Tofler data.

Its operating revenue in the year ended March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 16.83 crore and it had posted a loss of Rs 35 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022