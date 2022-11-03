Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 8.73 cr net profit in Jul-Sep quarter
Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8.73 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had reported a loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income rose to Rs 425.86 crore in the quarter from Rs 305.14 crore earlier.
