Left Menu

Wipro ropes in Capgemini senior executive Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:25 IST
Wipro ropes in Capgemini senior executive Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Wipro Limited has roped in former senior executive of Capgemini Amit Choudhary as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board, the company said on Thursday.

Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro, the company added.

''With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients,'' Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

An IIM Calcutta and IIT Kanpur alumnus, Choudhary will manage global business operations, delivery excellence, CIO, CISO, and the enterprise risk management functions.

Before joining Wipro, he was was the chief operating officer for the Financial Services Business Unit at Capgemini as well as a member of their executive committee.

Choudhary has held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and industrial goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022