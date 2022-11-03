Left Menu

CM Yogi flags off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:31 IST
CM Yogi flags off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' programme here and flagged off the Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot which will reach Janakpur Dham in Nepal via Buxar.

The event was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and several saints, an official release issued here said.

At the outset of the programme, Adityanath conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras.

After the pujan, the chief minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.

The saints also presented a book based on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' to the chief minister on the occasion, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

