Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 1,000 crore order from European client

Cochin Shipyard has received an order of about Rs 1,000 crore to construct vessels from a European client, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.The completion time for the project is 35 months, it said.CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels CSOV from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year, the filing said.These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards their commissioning and maintenance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:37 IST
Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 1,000 crore order from European client
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard has received an order of about Rs 1,000 crore to construct vessels from a European client, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The completion time for the project is 35 months, it said.

''CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year,'' the filing said.

These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards their commissioning and maintenance. ''These specialised vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs 1,000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022