Left Menu

Ratan Tata-promoted startup Electra EV raises USD 25 million for product expansion

Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across product segments.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:00 IST
Ratan Tata-promoted startup Electra EV raises USD 25 million for product expansion
Image Courtesy: Pexels.com. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Electrodrive Powertrain Solution or Electra EV, an electric mobility startup owned and promoted by industrialist Ratan Tata, has raised about USD 25 million in investment from GEF Capital Partners. Set up in 2017, Electra EV designs and develops, integrates, manufactures, and supplies EV powertrains systems across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Its offerings are end-to-end powertrain solutions - supplying full systems including battery packs, e-traction systems, and integrated electronics, sub-systems, and components across multiple segments like two and three-wheelers, four-wheelers and EV applications in agriculture and off-highway segments. According to a statement on Thursday, Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments to serve both domestic and international manufacturers.

The Company plans to further enhance its design, testing, and prototyping capabilities and expand the production capacity to support growing volumes, the statement said. "This fund raise provides us with both financial wherewithal and a like-minded partner like GEF Capital to help us continuously innovate, and acquire new customers in India and overseas, thereby achieving our vision of transforming the global movement towards cleaner fuels," said Samir Yajnik, Executive Director at Electra EV.

GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that seek to address the adverse effects of climate change. "The EV ecosystem is currently at a pivotal stage, and we believe Electra EV's differentiated proposition of high-end performance, safety, and affordability provides a strong growth opportunity. We are excited to partner with Electra EV in its next phase of growth and development," GEF Capital's Managing Partner Sridhar Narayan said in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022