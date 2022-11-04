Left Menu

Indian stock indices largely steady in early trade

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Hero Motocorp, Divi's Labs, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals were the top five losers this morning, National Stock Exchange data showed.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:08 IST
Indian stock indices largely steady in early trade
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices traded largely steady this morning after having declined for the second straight day the previous session after the US central bank Federal Reserve continued raising key interest rates in its fight against the multi-decade high inflation. The US Fed raised the key policy rate by 75 basis points to over a decade high at 3.75-4.0 per cent in its latest monetary policy meeting. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive hike of such magnitude.

Back home in India, at 9.42 am, Sensex traded at 60,821.42 points, down 14.99 points or 0.025 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,054.30 points, up just 1.60 points or 0.0089 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Hero Motocorp, Divi's Labs, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals were the top five losers this morning, National Stock Exchange data showed.

On the contrary, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Finance were the top five gainers. Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets.

Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022