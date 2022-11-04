Left Menu

JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,277 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:46 IST
JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,277 crore
Engineering firm JMC Projects on Friday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,277 crore.

''JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC), a leading civil engineering and EPC company, has secured new orders of Rs 2,277 crore,'' a company statement said.

The orders include water projects in India worth Rs 1,497 crore, and B&F (building and factories) projects in the country worth Rs 780 crore.

S K Tripathi (CEO & Managing Director) commented, ''These new orders in the water business will help us to strengthen our leadership and capabilities in the water business. Our B&F business continues to diversify its clientele by adding reputed and marquee customers. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, gives us confidence to achieve the targeted growth going forward.'' JMC, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the country having over three decades of experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

