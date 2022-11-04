Left Menu

GE T&D India posts Rs 2.76 crore net profit in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:46 IST
GE T&D India on Friday reported a Rs 2.76 crore net profit in the September quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income dipped to Rs 728.84 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 851.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also declined to Rs 718.79 crore in July-September quarter as against Rs 861.55 crore last year.

The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission and related activities.

