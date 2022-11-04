Left Menu

Akzo Nobel India net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 65.4 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:23 IST
Akzo Nobel India net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 65.4 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Friday reported a 17.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 926.2 crore as against Rs 740.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 842.8 crore as compared to Rs 668.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

''The double-digit top line growth across paints and coatings was led by pricing actions and marketing campaigns for key propositions ahead of festive season,'' Akzo Nobel India Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said.

Decorative paints momentum was led by premium portfolio, robust demand from urban geographies and the conducive real estate sector providing tailwind to projects, while improved demand from infrastructure, oil and gas, automotive and architecture drove coatings growth, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022