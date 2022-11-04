Left Menu

2 injured in vehicle pile-up in Punjab

Two men were injured in a pile-up involving three trucks in Punjabs Phagwara on Friday, police said.The pile-up disrupted traffic on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway, they said.A loaded truck rammed into a stationary trailer from behind near Nettarheen and Birdh Ashram of Sapror village along the highway.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:43 IST
A loaded truck rammed into a stationary trailer from behind near Nettarheen and Birdh Ashram of Sapror village along the highway. The trailer driver fled the scene, the police said.

An hour later, another truck, which was headed to Srinagar from Delhi and carrying a group of six people, rammed into the first truck from behind. While one of the occupants was seriously injured, another sustained minor injuries, they said.

The one who was seriously injured was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar by his companions, they added.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Makhan Singh said traffic movement was later restored by removing trucks to one side of the road with the help of a crane.

