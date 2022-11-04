Left Menu

Mahindra Logistics Sep qtr PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 11 crore

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported over two-fold growth in profit after tax PAT to Rs 11 crore for the September 2022 quarter, mainly driven by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry. We continued our growth momentum in the Q2 of FY23 with a 28 per cent YoY increase in revenue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:28 IST
Mahindra Logistics Sep qtr PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 11 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported over two-fold growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 11 crore for the September 2022 quarter, mainly driven by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry. The company reported a PAT of Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. The revenue during the reporting quarter surged 28 per cent to Rs 1,326 crore from Rs 1,033 crore in Q2 FY22. The company said the growth in the quarter was propelled by the continuing recovery in the automotive industry and sustained growth in consumption-end markets, including telecom.

Besides, MLL also witnessed steady growth in B2B express and last-mile delivery (including eDel) services during the quarter that ended September 30 this year. ''We continued our growth momentum in the Q2 of FY23 with a 28 per cent YoY increase in revenue. The business volume increase has been led by auto recovery and continued organic volume growth in other sectors.

''In addition to 3PL contract logistics, we continued to invest in last mile and B2B express, which have maintained a strong growth momentum,'' said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

During the quarter, the company witnessed a broader impact of inflation, an increase in front-line manpower costs and supply shortages of trailers and car carriers, he added.

While the short-term operating environment continues to be characterised by global recessionary trends, pricing volatility and overall inflation, ''we continue to drive optimisation in operations for us,'' Swaminathan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022