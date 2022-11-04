Left Menu

Jagran Prakashan Q2 profit falls 19 pc to Rs 51 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:13 IST
Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Friday reported a decline of 16.88 per cent in its consolidated net profit of Rs 50.61 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.89 crore a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 12.82 per cent to Rs 454.16 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same was reported at Rs 402.52 crore.

Total expenses stood at Rs 405.54 crore, up 19.75 per cent, in the second quarter of FY23 from Rs 338.65 crore last year.

During the September quarter, JPL's revenue from 'printing, publishing and digital' was up 8.76 per cent at Rs 371.58 crore as compared to Rs 341.64 crore preceding year.

FM radio business revenue increased to Rs 48.63 crore over Rs 42.04 crore in FY22.

Revenue from the Other segment was at Rs 35.29 crore.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Friday settled 0.27 per cent up at Rs 73.05 apiece on the BSE.

