White House says $185 billion in infrastructure funds released

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:21 IST
White House says $185 billion in infrastructure funds released
The White House on Friday said it has released $185 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that seeks to fix crumbling roads, expand broadband internet, replace lead pipes and improve the electrical grid.

White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said the administration had already identified 6,200 projects for funding and hired more than 3,000 new federal workers to oversee the massive five-year infrastructure spending law approved in November 2021.

"There's a lot of pressure to do fast and to do more," Landrieu told reporters, saying the administration had gotten about one-fifth of the funds in the first year "out the door... I think our pace is pretty good."

