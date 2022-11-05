Win A Luxury Trip to Dubai and Experience Burj Khalifa With Simpl

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • 1 lucky winner from each city edition of Zomaland’22 gets to fly via Emirates to Dubai • Couple tickets for 2 night 3-day trip and all-expense stay at the BurjKhalifa • Enjoy a dining experience at Michelin Star Restaurant in Dubai India’s favorite checkout partner Simpl brings a once in-a-lifetime opportunity to Experience Dubai Like Never Before. Visitors to the Zomaland’22 carnival to be held in Pune now stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid Luxury Trip for 2 nights and 3 days to Dubai. The lucky winner gets to stay at the BurjKhalifa for 2 nights and enjoy a fine dining experience at a Michelin Star Restaurant in Dubai.

Simpl is the preferred payments partner for Zomaland’22 from Zomato powering India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival in Pune on November 5 & 6 at Mahalakshmi Lawns.

“We are thrilled to be the powered-by partner for Zomaland’22 from Zomato. As Zomaland’s preferred payment partner, Simpl lets you book tickets to attend the carnival. What’s more carnival goers stand the chance to win an Experiential Never Before Trip to Dubai via Simpl. Every edition of Zomaland across India will have one winner who gets to travel and experience Dubai with a loved one,” said Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Simpl.

Carnival goers to the Pune edition of Zomaland’22 can use Simpl to book tickets to the carnival. To take part in the Experience Dubai Like Never Before Contest, visit the Zomaland Carnival in your city and share your best moments on Instagram. Check into the Simpl Zone kiosk at Zomaland Pune and get more details on how you can win the contest.

This year’s Zomaland will be held in seven Indian cities with 350+ food eateries, top-notch entertainment and fun carnival games. Zomaland will continue its journey across other Indian cities to include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata all the way through to February 2023.

“We have been Zomato’s checkout partner for a long time now. We share common values: a customer-first approach that is innovation-centric and focused on ensuring frictionless consumer experience. So, it made sense for us to extend that collaboration and sign up as Zomaland’s preferred partner for this year’s edition,” commented Nitya Sharma on the partnership with Zomaland carnival.

