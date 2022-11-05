Six killed, three injured in two road accidents in MP

Six persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents that occurred in Niwari and Shajapur districts in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Saturday.

Three persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a tree near Negua village, some 25 kilometres from Niwari district headquarters, on Friday night, Prithvipur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Santosh Patel said.

''The driver of the SUV lost control while negotiating a turn, due to which the vehicle hit the tree. Three persons in the 27-45 age group were killed on the spot. The injured person has been hospitalised in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

In another accident, three persons, aged between 50 and 65, were killed after their car hit a tractor-trolley at Jethda intersection on Shujalpur-Ashta road, some 60 kms from Shajapur district headquarters.

The accident took place at 1 am on Saturday, resulting in serious injuries to the tractor driver and one of the occupants of the car, said Shujalpur police station in-charge Santosh Baghela.

