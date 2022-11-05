Activists block private jet traffic at Schiphol Airport

Environmental activists rushed onto the area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in an attempt to block them from departing.

Hundreds of people had gathered in and around the airport for a demonstration against pollution organized by Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

No delays in commercial flights were reported as of the early afternoon.

