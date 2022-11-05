Left Menu

Activists block private jet traffic at Schiphol Airport

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-11-2022
Activists block private jet traffic at Schiphol Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Environmental activists rushed onto the area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in an attempt to block them from departing.

Hundreds of people had gathered in and around the airport for a demonstration against pollution organized by Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

No delays in commercial flights were reported as of the early afternoon.

