AirAsia India's Pune-Bengaluru flight aborts take off at last minute

AirAsia India in a statement confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue. AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason, an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:08 IST
A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight from Pune aborted take off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue.

The number of passengers on board the A320 aircraft was not known. AirAsia India in a statement confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue. ''AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason,'' an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson, however, did not share any other details. Earlier a passenger tweeted, ''For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron.'' PTI IAS RAM NSK NSK

