Left Menu

Three die, 4 injured in car-tanker collision in Odisha

At least three people died and four others were injured on Monday after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odishas Balasore district, police said.The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:19 IST
Three die, 4 injured in car-tanker collision in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people died and four others were injured on Monday after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said. Seven people were travelling to Puri from Huguli in the two cars. According to locals, a tyre of the tanker burst that led to the accident. Two people died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the tanker succumbed to his injuries in the nearby Soro hospital, the officer said. The injured people are undergoing treatment in the health facility, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022