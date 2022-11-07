Three die, 4 injured in car-tanker collision in Odisha
At least three people died and four others were injured on Monday after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odishas Balasore district, police said.The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said.
- Country:
- India
At least three people died and four others were injured on Monday after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.
The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said. Seven people were travelling to Puri from Huguli in the two cars. According to locals, a tyre of the tanker burst that led to the accident. Two people died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the tanker succumbed to his injuries in the nearby Soro hospital, the officer said. The injured people are undergoing treatment in the health facility, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radhaballavpur
- Odisha
- National Highway 16
- Huguli
- Puri
ALSO READ
Now, heritage sites of Odisha part of walking tour
Odisha: Subarnarekha Port opens skill development centre at Baliapal
Archaeologists come across 170-year-old wooden inscription in Odisha temple
Odisha: Eatery owner throws hot oil at customer during quarrel over food price
BJP accuses BJD of distributing cash in Odisha's Dhamnagar ahead of bypoll