European shares open lower as mining, luxury stocks fall
European shares opened lower on Monday as mining and luxury stocks fell after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19 measures were quashed over the weekend. The benchmark STOXX 600 index slid 0.5% by 0805 GMT, following four straight weeks of gains.
European shares opened lower on Monday as mining and luxury stocks fell after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19 measures were quashed over the weekend.
The benchmark STOXX 600 index slid 0.5% by 0805 GMT, following four straight weeks of gains. China-exposed European miners fell 0.6%, while luxury stocks, including LVMH, Kering, Pernod Ricard and Hermes International, fell between 0.7% and 1.6%.
Health officials in China reiterated their commitment to strict COVID-19 curbs over the weekend, disappointing investors hopeful for a relief. Separately, data showed Chinese exports and imports both contracted in October and missed forecasts. In a bright spot, however, Swedish Match rose 0.7% after Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said it was going ahead with its $16 billion plan to buy the Swedish peer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Swedish
- Chinese
- European
- Philip Morris International
ALSO READ
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
Decoding China's 'security' narratives to the world
Xi Jinping re-elected as General Secretary of Communist Party of China for record third five-year term
Xi Jinping has secured a third term as China's leader: state media
QUOTES-Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress