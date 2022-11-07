First kill on Indian soil for cheetahs flown from Namibia
- Country:
- India
Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.
The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said.
This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.
The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"India, a bright spot in a dark horizon"
Diwali cheers back again in India after COVID gap
"Landmark day for India's space programme": Amit Shah on successful launch of broadband satellites
India's first solar-powered village promotes green energy, sustainability and self-reliance
Punjab: Drone activity along India-Pak border poses challenge for security agencies