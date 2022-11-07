US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction as investors brace for midterms; Meta jumps

U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction on Monday, with focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.

Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and analysts see a split government, with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. "The history of midterm elections tends to usher in gridlock, and markets are leaning into that concept," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial.

"That in fact means no big changes to tax code or regulation or policy initiatives. You just don't necessarily get anything done and that truly is a no-news-is-good-news environment for equities." Focus will also be on U.S. consumer prices data for October, due to be released on Thursday, for clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes are helping cool down the economy.

Four Fed policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. Traders are now betting on 61% odds of a 50-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's meeting in December.

"The Fed now faces a challenging communications objective, given that they will need to slow the pace of rate increases at some point, but must do so without letting markets develop yet another 'pivot' narrative," Glenmede's investment strategists wrote in a note. "All else equal, whether the terminal rate sits at 4.5%, 5% or beyond, monetary policy is poised to have a negative effect on the economy heading into 2023."

All the three major U.S. indexes have slumped this year, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 33.1% on worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening could tip the economy into a recession. At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 149.04 points, or 0.46%, at 32,552.26, the S&P 500 was up 2.35 points, or 0.06%, at 3,772.90, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.54 points, or 0.20%, at 10,454.72.

Meta Platforms Inc climbed 5.4% following a report that the company was planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week. The stock has lost more than 71% in value so far this year. Weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Apple Inc fell 1.2% after the company said it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated.

Digital World Acquisition Corp surged 21% as former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid. The blank-check firm has agreed to take social-media startup Trump Media & Technology Group Corp public. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc gained 4.8% as VillageMD, a primary care provider backed by the pharmacy chain, said it will acquire Summit Health in a deal valued at nearly $9 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 145 new lows.

