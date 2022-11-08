U.S. FDA commissioner Robert Califf tests positive for COVID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday Commissioner Robert Califf tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend while traveling on an official agency business.

Califf, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has not recently been in close contact with U.S. President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, FDA said in a statement.

