Three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit starting November 16; PM Modi to inaugurate

The flagship event will be held physically during November 16-18,,2022, at the iconic Bangalore Palace.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:27 IST
Image Courtesy: https://www.bengalurutechsummit.com. Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India is organising the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit. The flagship event will be held physically during November 16-18,,2022, at the iconic Bangalore Palace.

The central theme of BTS 2022 is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups, an official statement said on Tuesday. As part of the landmark 25th-year celebrations, BTS 2022 will witness the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Commemoration Plaque of BengaluruTechSummit2022 by Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai, along with the felicitation of 35 companies from ITE and Biotech who have completed over 25 years of service in Bengaluru.

The event will also witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, and forging partnerships and alliances. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said: "BTS is today a landmark event recognized globally and puts India on the global technology map, making it one of the leading technology summits in the country. Our future will be defined by current innovations and technological advancements, which is at the heart of BTS2022 - 'Tech4NexGen'. The summit this year will focus on future technologies, along with electronics, IT, deep tech, biotech and startups."

The Karnataka minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event and address the gathering on November 16. The inauguration ceremony will also be graced by the presence of various global leaders such as Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (virtual), Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; Tim Watts, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl USA.

The inaugural function will also be adorned by Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi -- India's first unicorn, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

